Bobby A. Haynes

Bobby A. Haynes, 79, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Sept. 28, 2017. Bobby was born April 26, 1938 in Alabama to William and Audie Haynes.

No services at this time. Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!