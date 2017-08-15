Bonnie M. Carroll

Bonnie M Carroll, 83, of Lawson, MO, passed away August 11, 2017. Visitation will be 12:30-2pm Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Flack Memorial Church. Funeral service will follow at 2pm. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Bonnie was born November 2, 1933 in E. Mira, MO to Robert L. & Estes (Mellon) Marley. She married William Carroll on Mary 2, 1954 in Excelsior Springs, MO. Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson.

