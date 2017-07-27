C.L. Mason

C.L. Mason, 90, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 25 at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at noon. A scheduled family visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, on Saturday, July 29, one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. until noon. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cowgill Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

By admin

