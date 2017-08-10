Catherine L. McAfee

Catherine L. McAfee, 98, a life-long resident of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Catherine was born Jan. 13, 1919, to James and Mary Alice (McGuire) Sisk. In 1938, she married Paul Eugene McAfee in Ray County, Missouri, who preceded her in death in March of 2001.

Catherine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family. She loved the holidays, family gatherings and any chance to spend time with her friends and family. She would spend hours cooking and preparing meals for her family and friends. She also loved to quilt and was known for being a seamstress; she fashioned many outfits for her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Paula Sue McAfee Salter of Excelsior Springs; one daughter-in-law, Charlotte McAfee of Liberty, Missouri; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her son, David Henry McAfee; son-in-law, John R Salter; and her 10 brothers and sisters.

Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, 5951 MO-10, Excelsior Springs with the funeral service directly after and given by Elder Darle Siegel. Burial took place in North New Garden Cemetery, O Hwy, Excelsior Springs, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kansas City Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, MO 64116 or to the New Garden Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Treasurer, 105 O Hwy, Woods Heights, MO 64024 for cemetery upkeep.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

