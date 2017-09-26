Charles D. Houston

November 22, 1949 – September 22, 2017

Charles D. Houston,67, Rayville, Missouri passed away Sept. 22, 2017 at Liberty Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the church.

Charles was born Nov. 22, 1949 to Charlie and Louise Houston in Richmond, Missouri. He served in the United States Army. He married Karen Findley on July 24, 1971 in Vibbard, Missouri. He was a member of Siloam Spring Baptist Chapel. He retired from General Motors. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, church and grandkids. He also enjoyed working on cars with his “Boys.”

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; daughter, Melanie Sue Houston; son, Keith and wife Jessica Houston; grandchildren, Nickolas Pollard, Jackson, Logan and Connor Houston; sisters, Judy, Linda, Patsy, Donna, Gay and Annette.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

