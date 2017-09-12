Charles Eugene “ Gene” Nolker

August 14, 1930 – September 10, 2017

Charles Eugene “Gene” Nolker of Lawson, Missouri passed away at his home at the age of 87. Gene was born on Aug. 14, 1930 on the family farm in rural Rayville, Missouri to Gus and Laura May (Daniel) Nolker.

He was a member of the Old Union Christian Union Church. Gene was married to Jenith Dean Pike and was later married to Shirley Lee Clevenger in 2007.

Gene attended Crenshaw Rural School and Lawson High School. He served in the US Army and was discharged in 1954 as a Corporal. Gene spent his life as a farmer and carpenter, living in Ray County his entire life.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Nolker of the home; son, Delbert and Brenda Nolker of Lawson; daughters Kathy Nolker of St. Charles, Missouri, Susie Stinson-Melville and Tudor Melville of Arizona; three grandchildren, Christopher Nolker and his fiancé, Ashley Daily, Andrew Scott Nolker of Independence, and Jessica Faye Nolker of Lawson; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lily, and Lena Nolker; two sisters, Nora Hutcheson and Bonnie Cates of Rayville; sister-in-law, Annabelle Nolker of Richmond and his extended family, Glenda Smith of Warrensburg, Missouri.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Melvin Nolker, John Nolker, Donnie Nolker and Frank Nolker and one granddaughter, Nicki Sorrels.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Old Union Church. Funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Old Union Church. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Old Union Cemetery, c/o Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson, 412 N Raum St., Lawson, MO 64062.

Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

