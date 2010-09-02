Daisy M. Conner

Daisy Marie Conner, 91, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010, at the North Kansas City Hospice House in North Kansas City, Mo. Born April 30, 1919, in western Ray County, Mo., she was the daughter of Boyd G. and Lillian (Smith) Clevenger. On April 6, 1940, in Richmond, Mo., she was married to Clyde Page Conner, who preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Grover Clevenger; and two sisters, Cordie Woods and Ruth Hull. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth E. Conner and wife, Barbara, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., and Leonard W. Conner and wife, Joanne, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; two grandsons, Brett Page Conner of Allison Park, Pa., and Robert J. Conner of Tacoma, Wash.; three great-grandchildren, Scott Conner, Lydia Conner and Nathan Conner; a sister-in-law, Helen Clevenger of Richmond, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Conner attended the Red Brush rural school and Elkhorn School. She was employed for a brief time at Lake City Arsenal and then moved with her husband to where he was stationed near Seattle, Wash. They returned to the Richmond and Excelsior Springs areas, where Mr. Conner owned and operated Conner Plumbing and Heating and Mrs. Conner worked with her husband as the bookkeeper of their business until retiring in 1984. Daisy was a member of Flack Memorial Christian Union Church, a lifetime member of the Rebekah Lodge and had also been a member of sewing clubs and an art society. She enjoyed art, farming, gardening, quilting, crocheting and knitting as well as singing, playing the piano and loved gospel music. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Polley Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs, Mo. Visitation is one hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Burial in Old New Garden Cemetery near Excelsior Springs, Mo. The family suggests memorials to the North Kansas City Hospice House.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

