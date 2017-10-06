David Leon Shelton

August 13, 1950 – October 1, 2017

David Leon Shelton, 67, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at the North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.

David was born on Aug. 14, 1950 in Carrollton, Missouri to Junior and Maxine (O’Dell) Shelton.

Survivors include; his fiancé, Clare Cummings of the home; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Clint and Dora Shelton of Lowry, Missouri and David Aaron Shelton of Richmond, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ralph Gayle of Richmond; two grandchildren, Rebah and C.J. Shelton; one niece, Sherry Smith; one great-nephew, Treyce Leach; two great-nieces, Kyrah and her husband, Cody Horton and Katie Smith and one great-great-niece, Sophia Horton.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Shelton, who died in infancy.

David worked at Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, Missouri for 37 ½ years before retiring as an inspector. He was a member of the Auto Workers Local Union #249. He lived most of his life in the Ray County area. He was of the Christian faith. David loved bowling, playing dominos, his motorcycle and spending time with family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Excelsior Springs Friends of the Animals.

A celebration of life was held on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Farris Theater Art Gallery in Richmond. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of these arrangements.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

