Don E. Dukes

Don E. Dukes, 85, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Nov. 6, 2017.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13 at Woodland Baptist Church 11023 Hwy H, Liberty, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.  Graveside will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

