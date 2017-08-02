Doris M. Filley

Doris M. Filley, 81, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Liberty Hospital.

Doris was born Jan. 8, 1936 in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of James F. and Pauline Duncan Sisk. She had worked as an x-ray and lab technician for Dr. Baldwin and Dr. Schutz. Doris was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Beta Segma Phi and the Red Hatters. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother J.C. Sisk, her husband Raymond Filley, son Scott Filley and daughter Lisa Filley.

Her brother Brad Sisk, grandson Brian Lee Filley and wife Joni, great granddaughter Austyn Filley and many nieces and nephews survive Doris.

She requested cremation and no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post #236, Excelsior Springs. Online condolences can be made at www.kccremation.com.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

