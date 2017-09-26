Dorris May Loftin

December 23, 1927 – September 24, 2017

Dorris May Loftin, 89, Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Sept. 24, 2017. A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the church.

Dorris was born Dec. 23, 1927 to Edward Almond and Silverdick Bland (Houston) King in Lone Elm, Kansas. She married Gary Loftin on May 3, 1951 in Harrison, Arkansas. She was a stay at home mom and in her later years worked at Price Chopper in the bakery and at Worlds of Fun. Dorris was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her siblings; Edward Almond King Jr., Houston Gerald King, Emily Jean Meider, Margaret Irene Barber, and a daughter, Laura Elaine Loftin.

She is survived by her children; Gary Bert and wife Annette Loftin, James Edward and wife Jolene Loftin, Houston Wayne and wife Chastidy Loftin; grandchildren, Ashley (Eric Pearson) Loftin, Julie (Andrew) Holder, Jennifer Loftin, Hunter Loftin, Dayne Loftin, Kyla Kelleher, Stuart (Lisa) Loftin, Margarette (Danny) Mullikin; great grandchildren, Tyler Kromeich, Lauralei Loftin-Howard, Matthew Pearson, Paxton Mullikin, Madison Mullikin and Aubrey Loftin.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

