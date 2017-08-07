Edmond P. Ryan

Edmond P. Ryan of Lawson, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 following a brief illness. Ed was born on Dec. 25, 1942 the fifth of six children of Edmond A. Ryan and Sarah Ryan. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents Ed and Sarah and older brother James. Ed leaves behind his daughter Donna, sisters Mary Margaret Siegmund (Bernie) and Kathleen Moore (Phil) and brothers John (Jane) and Mike (Mary Kay).

Ed’s funeral will be celebrated on Aug. 11 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1503 Tracy Avenue, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Following Mass, military ceremonies will be conducted for Ed as he was a Veteran of the Vietnam conflict. Following military ceremonies, lunch will be served by the parish at the church.

The family requests no flowers, please. Memorial contributions can be sent to the church. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!