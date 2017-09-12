Edward “Ed” W. Spangler

Edward “Ed” W. Spangler, 66, passed away at KU Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2017. He was the son of Emery and Betty Spangler of Stanberry, Missouri.

Ed graduated in 1969 from Stanberry RII School and was a member of the Stanberry Christian Church.

Ed is survived by his wife, Rita Winn; sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Kurt Winkler and his brother Phil Spangler of Wichita, Kansas and his niece, Zoe Winkler and nephew Taylor Spangler.

There will be no internment at this time. In Ed’s death, Ed is continuing to help others by donating his corneas to Saving Sight.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

