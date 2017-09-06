Eva Louise O’Dell

Dec. 31, 1923 – Sept. 1, 2017

Eva Louise O’Dell, 93, passed away Sept. 1, 2017, at St. David’s Hospital, Georgetown, Texas.

Eva was born Dec. 31, 1923, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Farris and Ada Wilson. In 1942, Eva married E.L. Clevenger and to this marriage three children were born: Annette Voelter (David) of Georgetown, Texas, Janice Mawby (Jack) of Liberty, Missouri, and Rusty Clevenger (Mary Ann) of Rocky Mount, Missouri. In 1966, she married Harold J. O’Dell and has two step children, James H. O’Dell (Linda) of Liberty, and Marsha Pennington (Roger) of Excelsior Springs.

Eva Louise was talented with her oil painting, basket weaving, gardening, needlework in the form of crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint, all of which she often generously gave her pieces of art to family and friends. She was taught by her mom and dad that “anything worth doing was worth doing well,” and it showed in every task she set out to accomplish. In her youth, she played basketball and marched in the band with a big bass drum — pretty good for a young lady of her stature.

Eva Louise was a “fiery” red headed lady. When she and her brother and sister were seen at family gatherings or around town, it was remarkable to look at the three beautiful red headed siblings.

With her husband, Harold, they raised Simmental cattle on their Chillicothe Ranch while running a Ford-Lincoln-Mercury dealership. She was also great at gardening and sharing her bounty with children, friends and family. She worked hard to be a top-notch bookkeeper and received annual awards of excellence for her outstanding work.

Her parents preceded her in death. Harold passed away in February 2000 and daughter Janice in February 2014. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Mordue of Excelsior Springs and a brother Farris D. Wilson of Mountain View, Hawaii. She also had 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs, date and time pending. Burial will be in North New Garden Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Excelsior Springs, MO, 1650 Rainbow Blvd., Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

