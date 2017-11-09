Faith Marie Baldwin

Faith Marie Baldwin

June 18, 1941 – November 5, 2017

Faith Marie Baldwin, 76, of Smithville, Mo. passed peacefully with family at 1:54 am November 5, 2017 at Smithville Living Center after a difficult struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Faith was born June 18, 1941 to Ervin “Joe” and Thelma (Faith) Crippen in Des Moines, Iowa. She was married to Adrian Baldwin December 2004.

Faith was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She had success as a Princess House distributor for many years until finding one of her true passions as a volunteer at NKC Hospital. She used her wit and humor to relax families in crisis.

She was often referred to by her husband as “Funny Girl”. Eventually she became an avid crafter. Everyone had to have an original “Buni” corn bag or a lookalike “Vera” purse.

Two of her great joys were spending time with her “Mumsy” at high tea around the area and baking and decorating cookies with her family for each holiday.

Faith was preceded in death by her father, Joe Crippen; mother, Thelma Hartsock; her paternal and maternal grandparents and step sister Connie Hartscok.

She is survived by her husband, Adrian Baldwin; sons, Matt (Angela) Schulz and Michael Schulz; grandchildren, Sydney, Christian, Garrison, and Ali, surviving siblings are Joanne Spence, Margaret (Ray) Pilcher, Kathie Hartsock, and seven nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11, 2017 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 534 Regent St. Excelsior Springs, Mo.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

