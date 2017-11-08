Hildegarde Sophie Will

Hildegarde Sophie Will, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday Nov. 4 2017 at Essex House in Grain Valley. Her sister, Elfriede Luise Gwillim preceded her in passing by only one day. They were both originally from Marburg Germany.

Hildegard, along with her husband, Friedhelm Will, and her son, Franz Jorg Will, immigrated to the United States in 1959. They made their lifelong home in the Kansas City area, along with her two sisters and their families.

She is survived by her son Franz Jorg Will, daughter-in-law Maria Will, daughter Dorothy Will, and son-in-law John Nemec; grandchildren, Natalie Ricke (Andrew J. Ricke), Andrew Will, Hunter Nemec and Sophie Nemec; nieces Christa Furr, Rev. Heidi McGinniss, Ann Brandenburg and Anke Guenther.

Their memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10b a.m. at Bross & Spidle Chapel, 217 W. Broadway, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Private burial.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

