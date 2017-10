Jackie “Jack” Eugene Van Bibber

Jackie “Jack” Eugene Van Bibber, 82, of Holt, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 3, 2017. Jack was born in Sweet Springs, Missouri on June 7, 1935.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers and gifts, to please consider contributing to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

