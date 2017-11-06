James Cash Penney

James Cash Penney was born on March 22, 1940 in Washington, Missouri, to Laura and Eli Robert (Bob) Penney. He moved several times during his childhood due to his father’s responsibility to the JC Penney Co. He graduated in 1958 from St. Agnes High School in Mission Hills, Kansas. He also attended the University of Kansas and Park University. He served in the Army National Guard for two years.

His love for racing began in 1950 and continued to his final day. One of the highlights of his racing career includes a championship at Ascot Motor Speedway in Gardenia, California, in 1965. He did everything from driving, to mechanical work, to being a car owner. Penney racing actually started in 1958 and is carried on today by his son and it continues to live up to the tradition. He was inducted into two racing Hall of Fames; Central Auto Racing Boosters and California Jalopy Hall of Fame.

He owned and operated Penney Auto Sales in Raytown, Missouri, for 25 years. It was there that he met his future wife, Claudine, in 1983. They were together for 34 years. Together they have two sons; Tim Archuletta of Liberty, Missouri and Bobby Penney of Smithville, Missouri; daughter in law, Kayla Archuletta; Bobby’s girlfriend, Logan Hudlemeyer; four grandchildren, Kevin, Jimmy, Michael and Kelly. He is also survived by his two favorite puppies, Rowdy and Champ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA in honor of Jim and his love for animals.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Service will immediately follow at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Lawson Chapel, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Lawson, Missouri. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

