James “Gary” Riegel

James “Gary” Riegel, age 75, a resident of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Gary was born on Feb. 24, 1942, in Braymer, Missouri.

A graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. A scheduled family visitation was held at the Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. 291 Hwy, Liberty, Missouri 64068, on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

