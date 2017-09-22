James Robert Sisk

January 9, 1931 – September 19, 2017

James Robert Sisk was born Jan. 9, 1931 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Ray and Elsie (Rowland) Sisk and passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 19, 2017.

After serving two years in the Air Force, he married Gretchen Swarzel and to this union one son was born, Larry Ray. Later in life he married Judy Kay Stevenson and to this union, two daughters were born, Bobbi Jo and Jami Rae.

He worked for Operating Engineers Local 101 for 33 years. When he retired, he moved his family to Licking, Missouri so that Judy could be close to her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Larry Ray; his daughter, Bobbi Jo; a granddaughter, Arianna Markee and his sister, Norma Rae.

James is survived by his wife, Judy; a daughter, Jami Rae; sister-in-law, Joyce Rodenizer; nieces, nephews, cousins as well as friends, Barbara Stevenson and Carolyn Lyons.

A graveside memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Licking Cemetery with Amy Dickens officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net . Memorial contributions may be made to Licking Bridge Builders or Licking VFW Post 6337. All arrangement are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

