James Shearer

James Shearer, 82, of Kearney, Missouri passed away Aug. 24, 2017. James was born Jan. 6, 1935. He was a Cpl. in the U.S M.C.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church Smithville, Missouri. Military honors to follow the service.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

