Jane Page Blattner

Jane Page Blattner passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at Valley Manor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where she had resided since April 19, 2016.

Jane, the daughter of Hugh Camden Blattner and Mary Ann Markovich Blattner, was born Jan. 20, 1952. She graduated from Montgomery R-II schools and the University of Missouri.

Jane’s first teaching job was in Iberia, Missouri. The remainder of her teaching career was in Excelsior Springs. Her caring ways with children having special needs was a testament to her devotion to them.

Jane was also a talented pianist who shared this talent with her church and by giving piano lessons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jane is survived by her brother, Andrew Mark Blattner, his son, Dustin and his grandson, Evan and her aunt, Marjorie Markovich Miller. Also surviving are cousins, E. Ann (Mrs. William) Santos, Amanda Frick, Laura Frick and Janis (Mrs. Paul) Savoie.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs. A private burial will take place in Montgomery City, Missouri, before the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Jane would appreciate donations to the First United Methodist Church, 1650 Rainbow Boulevard, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

Arrangements are being handled by Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, Missouri. Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

