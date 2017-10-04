Jennifer Lynn Turner

September 27, 1960 – September 30, 2017

Jennifer Lynn Turner, 57, Harrisonville, Missouri died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville.

Jennifer was born Sept. 27, 1960 in Butler, Missouri the daughter of Kenneth and Judy (White) Catron. She was raised in Garden City, Missouri and had lived in Liberty, Missouri and Excelsior Springs, Missouri before moving to Harrisonville in 2010.

Jennifer is survived by her companion, Bill Ladd of Harrisonville; two daughters, Cari Stratton, of Higginsville, and Loreli Sullivan, Harrisonville; her parents, Kenneth and Judy Catron, of Excelsior Springs; three sisters, Chris Harrison, of Kearney, Missouri, Kenneta Grisham, and Melissa Cone, both of Excelsior Springs and four grandchildren, Haylee Sullivan, Michael Evanoff, Roman Smith and Avery Hackley.

Arrangements are through Atkinson Funeral Home of Harrisonville. Online condolences can be left at atkinsonfuneralhome.com.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

