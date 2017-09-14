Jerry Russell Heflin

June 13, 1938 – September 12, 2017

Jerry Russell Heflin, of Excelsior Springs, MO, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Jerry was born June 13, 1938, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma to Robert and Gladys (Chapman) Heflin, who predeceased him.

Jerry is survived by Lilly (Smith) Heflin, his wife of 55 years, of Excelsior Springs as well as two sons, Roger Heflin and his wife Sara and Richard Heflin and his wife Kathryn as well as their two children, Brandon and Emily. Additionally, he is survived by two brothers and five sisters: Jim Heflin, Jack Heflin, Betty Milleson, Barbara Baldridge, Bess Duston, Sharon Olsen and Wanda Sue Bayer.

Jerry was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Elizabeth.

Jerry grew up in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, graduating from Pawhuska High School in 1956. He attended the University of Oklahoma for one year before returning to Pawhuska, where he started working at J.C. Penney Department Store in 1957.

He met Lilly Smith in the early 1960s and they were married on April 14, 1962. Jerry transferred to the Ponca City, Oklahoma J.C. Penney Store in the mid 1960s. He became a store manager for J. C. Penney at their store in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1969. Jerry and Lilly lived in several different places during their lives, including Bristow, Oklahoma, Marysville, Kansas and Arkansas City, Kansas before moving to Excelsior Springs in 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Fairview Christian Church, 1800 NE 65th St., Gladston, Misssouri. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

