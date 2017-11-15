JoAnn Robinette

JoAnn Robinette

February 1, 1943 — November 9, 2017

JoAnn Robinette, age 74, died November 9, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital. JoAnn was born February 1, 1943 in Excelsior Springs, MO, the daughter of the late Walter and Beulah Williams.

JoAnn enjoyed the simple things in life…. Watching the Chiefs, Royals, and Judge Judy, sitting on her back porch, her favorite recliner with all her lap dogs, and “The Boat” back in the day.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Gary Elliott, daughters Debbie Elliott and Gena Willis, grandchildren Nicole Johnston, Zachary Johnston, Edward Willis, Ashley Bryan, and Alissa Elliott, and six great grandchildren. JoAnn is also survived by 5 sisters.

JoAnn requested a private burial. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared and were a part of JoAnn’s life.

Arrangements were provided through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

