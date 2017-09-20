John Edward (Eddie) Mills

October 30, 1934 – September 18, 2017

John Edward Mills, 82, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away on Sept. 18, 2017. John was born on Oct. 30, 1934 in Orrick, Missouri to Cecil Ashley and Bessie Opal (Frank) Mills.

Eddie, as known by family, was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances Mills, brothers; Billy G. Mills, Cecil (Doc) Mills and George (Shorty) Mills, and his granddaughter, Kimberly Sue Colner.

He is survived by his children, Steven Mills (wife Cheryl) of Kansas City, Missouri and Janet Colner (husband Rob) of Gladstone, Missouri; two step daughters, Frances Jean Floyd of Orrick and Lynda Kelly of Georgia and step son Curtis Karnes of Orrick. Nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive Eddie.

John retired from TWA and was a member of the Mount Calvary Lutheran church.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior Springs with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross, redcross.org.

Funeral arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

