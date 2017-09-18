Judith Kathleen “Judy” Claire

April 15, 1936 – September 15, 2017

Judith Kathleen “Judy” Claire, 81, of Richmond, Missouri formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.

Judy was born on April 15, 1936 in Camden, Missouri. She was united in marriage to John Thomas Claire of Excelsior Springs, on Oct. 13, 1956; he preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2013.

Additional survivors include two sons, John Thomas Claire II and his wife Patti of Richmond and James T. Claire and his wife Renee of Rayville, Missouri; three grandsons, Jason Owen Claire and his wife Tara, Thomas Sean Claire and his wife Tamara and Eric Shane Claire and his friend Raven Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Rylee Jo Claire, Kloyee Claire, Journey Claire, Penelope Claire, Evelyn Claire, Collins Claire and Jameson Claire and one sister, Wanda Roe of Richmond.

In addition to her husband and parents Judy was preceded in death by three brothers, John Roy Kennedy, Donald Keith Kennedy and one in infancy.

Judy was a housewife and homemaker and had also worked outside the home for Walmart, Price Candy, Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Claire’s Boot & Tac Repair. She lived most of her life in Ray County and was of the Catholic faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved animals, especially horses. John Wayne was her man and she loved watching old western movies.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the American Cancer Society or Shirkey Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at thurmanfuneralhome.com.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

