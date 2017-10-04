Judy M. Williams

February 1, 1945 – October 3, 2017

Judy M. Williams, 72, Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Oct. 3, 2017.

Judy was born Feb. 1, 1945 to Jude and Edith Anspaugh in Brookfield, Missouri. Judy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rolla and Jim Stillwagon.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Dalene and husband Ray Smith, Jody Adams; Troy and wife Twilla Adams, Susan and husband Darrell Flory and Brian Williams; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a sister, Neva Goddard.

Private family inurnment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri at a later date. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Heart and Lung Association or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

