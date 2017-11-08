Katherine Lucille Paden

September 5, 1943 – November 4, 2017

Katherine Lucille Paden, 74, of Rayville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Richmond, Missouri.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 101 N New Garden Road, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Katherine was born Sept. 5, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Earl Anderson and the late Laura Gene (Caswell) Cox. She married Charles Edward Paden on Aug. 22, 1959, in Rayville,. Charles preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2017. She was a proud mother of three children.

Katherine was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Excelsior Springs.

Katherine loved spending time with her family. Her number one love was taking part in the worldwide preaching campaign of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She adored Avon products and enjoyed hunting down bargains at garage sales. She was an expert at quilting, crocheting and knitting. Katherine enjoyed playing Yahtzee and was one of the best storytellers. She was an avid reader, and particularly enjoyed reading science fiction. She was known by many for her candy and bread making.

She is survived by one son, Charles D Paden and two daughters; Ruth G. Holt and Carol L. Angelbeck; nine grandchildren, Eric Paden, Charlsey Paden, Shanna Tait, Clint Holt, Katherine Snyder, Brian Angelbeck, Dennis Angelbeck, Justin Angelbeck, and Jennifer Aldana; twelve great-grandchildren, Marcus, Zia, Braden, Alyssa, Hunter, August, Ella, Alyssa, Jocelyn, Natalie, Lillian and Abram and three sisters; Fran McKinney, Donna Paugh and Lorelei Creason.

Katherine was preceded in death by her brothers, Craig Thurman and Michael Cox.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 101 N New Garden Rd, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

Katherine and Charles will be laid to rest together in a private ceremony at Memory Gardens in Richmond, Missouri.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!