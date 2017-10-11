Kurt Allen Keeley

June 28, 1968 – October 8, 2017

Kurt A. Keeley, 49, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Oct. 8, 2017. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Kurt was born June 28, 1968 to James Gerald and Mary Ann (Gadbaw) Keeley in Chicago, Illinois. Kurt loved life and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working with computers. In keeping with Kurt’s loving and generous spirit, Kurt’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim James Keeley and a sister, Cheryl Keeley.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Khristopher Keeley; daughter, Katie Keeley; sisters, Carol Dooley (Joe) and Ruth Creaser (Jim); brother, Gerald Keeley (Amber); sister-in-law, Deborah McGraw; nephews, James McGraw, Johnnie McGraw, Josh McGraw and his cat, Harmony.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!