Levi Delbert Grayson

Levi Delbert Grayson 83, of Wood Heights, Missouri, died Monday Aug. 7, 2017 at Liberty Missouri Hospital. Levi was born on June 23, 1934 in Plattsburg, Missouri, to Elton R. and Nannie Mae (Silvey) Grayson. He attended the Washington School in Plattsburg and Bartlett High School in St Joseph, Missouri. Delbert was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He retired from General Motors after many years of service, and for a short time worked for the City of Excelsior Springs.

On Nov. 16, 1959 he married Margaret Ann Williams, she survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Farris and Harold Grayson and his sisters, Margaret Anderson and Barbara Bingham.

Survivors include his wife Margaret Ann; son Arrando Remon “Randy”(Valerie) Grayson of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter Monia Cummings of Excelsior Springs; grandchildren, Eric Wayne Grayson, Damien Scott Grayson and Aisha Marie Grayson. Great grandchildren, Breanna Marie Grayson, Erica Dami Riche’ Jean Grayson and Korey Raine Grayson. His sister Wilmenta “Minnie” Grayson of Plattsburg; brothers Willie Lee (Charlene) Grayson of Kansas City, Missouri; Rev. Carl R. (Dorothy) Grayson of Plattsburg; Donald (Margaret) Grayson of St. Joseph and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and the Main Street Baptist Church family.

Healing farewell services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Excelsior Springs Baptist Church, 1500 Rosalea Street Excelsior Springs. Interment will be in the Polley Cemetery in Wood Heights. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are through Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service of Plattsburg. An online guestbook and obituary at can be found at www.baileycox.com.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

