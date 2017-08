Malachi A. Roach

Malachi A. Roach, 17, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away August 13, 2017.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Funeral at 1 p.m. at Updike Farm 16600 C Hwy, Kearney, Missouri.

Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery; Kearney, Missouri.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Malachi Roach Fund – Kearney Trust Bank 310 W 92 Hwy, Kearney, MO 64060

Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Kearney.

