Margaret Ann (Cain) McElwee

November 21, 1933 – September 6, 2017

Margaret Ann (Cain) McElwee, 83 of Excelsior Springs went to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2017 in her home surrounded by her family. Margaret and her twin sister Mary Reeves were born on Nov. 21, 1933 near Cowgill, Missouri. She graduated from Polo High School in 1951 and was united in Marriage to Earl J. McElwee on Aug. 29, 1954. The couple had four children, sons Paul M. McElwee, J. Brent McElwee, E. Kent McElwee and daughter Kimberly A. McElwee Sanson.

Aside from being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Margaret enjoyed her flower gardens and being an active member of Siloam Springs Baptist Church. She provided support of all types to the Excelsior Springs community with groceries, spiritual support and overall generosity of her time to those in need. Before retiring, Margaret worked alongside her husband, Earl, as a preacher’s wife and alongside her children at Aartech Homes and Remax Area Real Estate. Margaret and Earl previously owned and operated Brown Floral and Gifts and Westview Garden Mart. Being a pastor’s wife and a remarkable woman of faith, Margaret’s impact on her community will not be forgotten. Her children and grandchildren will miss her continued encouragement, guidance and frequent calls of her affirmation of love for them.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. Cain and Jessie L. Cain, her son Earl “Kent” McElwee and her grandson, Aaron S. Dickey.

Margaret is survived by her husband Earl J. McElwee, son Paul M. McElwee and his wife Kimberly K. McElwee of Excelsior Springs, and their children Justin T. Dickey, Ainsley C. McElwee and Alexandra J. McElwee; son Brent McElwee of Excelsior Springs and his children Robert Fisher, Carson J. McElwee and Dina D. McElwee; daughter Kimberly A. Sanson and her husband Gary R. Sanson of Excelsior Springs and their children Jacob R. Simmons and his wife Melissa D. Simmons, and Brody R. Sanson and his wife Lindsay Sanson. Son Kent McElwee had one son, Jeffrey Hamilton and wife Zirlinda. Margaret and Earl were also blessed with six great grandchildren, Amora L. Simmons, Kenadee K. Sanson, Leighton J. Sanson and Lorissa, Laci and Lilli Hamilton. Margaret is also survived by her twin sister and best friend Mary L. “Cain” Reeves. She is also survived by three nieces, Jennifer McCrary and her husband Terry; Heather McElwee, Pam McElwee and one nephew Tim Reeves and his wife Vickie. She had six great nieces and nephews; Mendy Wibbenmeyer, Bob McCrary, Josh McCrary, Alisha Hardwick, Jessie Wun and Dani Bolton.

Services will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery also in Excelsior Springs. Flowers and plants should be delivered to Pisgah Baptist Church.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

