Mary June McKown

December 9, 1942 — September 1, 2017

Mary June McKown, 74, Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Sept. 1, 2017. Mary was born on Dec. 9, 1942, the daughter of Junior and Lucille (Sloan) McKown in Excelsior Springs.

Mary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, was a passionate mushroom hunter and loved Royals baseball and Broncos football. “Nana” loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. Mary worked surveillance for Harrah’s Casino before retirement.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Penny Metcalf; and brothers, Jim and Gary McKown.

She is survived by her children, Mark and wife Kim Lewis, Michele Street, and Angela Metcalf; grandchildren, Ariel Mays Lewis, Kyle Street, Shylo Metcalf, and Nicholaus Metcalf; great grandchildren, Mollie Metcalf, Declan Metcalf and Halen Aldana; siblings, Shirley (Richard) Davis, Caroline McGonigle, Bill McKown, and Terry (Joyce) McKown.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

