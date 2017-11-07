Mary Lucile Mumaw

Mary Lucile (Huber) Haddock Mumaw, 99, passed away Nov. 5, 2017, at The Gardens at Barry Road in Kansas City North, where she lived the past six years.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 NW Prairie View Road, Platte Woods, MO 64151. A service celebrating Lucile’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the church. Private burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church. Arrangements are through Park Lawn Northland Chapel.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!