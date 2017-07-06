Milton James Taylor

Milton James Taylor, 87, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away July 4, 2017. Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 217 W. Broadway Ave., Excelsior Springs with funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at First Baptist Church, 336 Gallatin St., Liberty, Missouri. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8 at Holden Cemetery, Holden, Missouri.

Milton was born Jan. 16, 1930 in Holden to Zack and Rachel Taylor. He was raised and educated in Holden and continued high school at Douglas High School in Lexington, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1951. He was discharged with an honorable discharge. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Award for extensive service duty in Korea. He married Mildred Doris Jean Bratton, of Excelsior Springs on March 6, 1954. To this union, there were two daughters, Eartha Taylor of Excelsior Springs and Isabelle Taylor of Kansas City, Missouri.

Milton accepted Jesus Christ at an early age in the Methodist faith and later converted to the Baptist faith. He was a Deacon in the First Baptist Church of Liberty, Missouri, for over 40 years. He was a member of the Dixon Lodge # 11 in Lexington and later transferred to John W. Carter Lodge in Richmond, Missouri, where he was a charter member of the V.F.W. in Excelsior Springs. He will be sadly missed by all. Special thanks to the many friends, neighbors and family members for the kind deeds extended toward our family. May God richly bless each of you.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his daughters, his granddaughter Marie and her husband Robert Mawby; great-granddaughter, Lillian Mawby; one brother, Spencer Taylor of Warrensburg, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Milton Bratton of Excelsior Springs along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alvin S. Taylor and Kenneth A. Taylor; three sisters, Jessie Fern James, Hattie Louise Moore, Gladys M. Booker; father and mother-in-law, Milton and Beatrice Bratton of Excelsior Springs and one brother-in-law, Virgil Bratton.

