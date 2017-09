Richard Michael Davis

Richard Michael Davis, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Sept. 22, 2017.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez

