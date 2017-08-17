Robert D. Makovicka

Robert D. Makovicka, 83 years of age, of Brock, Nebraska passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at Northcare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. He was born on December 6, 1933 in Seward, Nebraska to Frank and Evelyn (Chmelka) Makovicka. Roberts mother passed away when he was an infant and so his step-mother, Molly (Chmelka) Makovicka raised him. He married Betty Morris on October 15, 1954 in Holton, Kansas. Robert served his country in the United States Army from April 23, 1956 to April 18, 1958. He retired as a manager for the Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Missouri in 1999. Robert was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, Nebraska, the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, decorating for Christmas, collecting model cars and salt and pepper shakers and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Pamela Sue Morris of Kansas City, Missouri, Tammy Jo Whitmire and husband Mark of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, Charity, Bethany, Del and Taylor Morris, Kristi McIntosh and fiancé John Burton, Brian Williams and wife Alison; great grandchildren, Tre Williams, Jaden, Jaxson and Jace Morris, Damien Frausto, Dylan, Darius and Ashlon McIntosh, Rylee and Brady Williams; sister, Gladys Vrana and husband Don; and 2 brothers-in-law, Larry Morris and wife Beth and Merle “Mac” Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Evelyn and Molly; wife of 60 years, Betty on October 8, 2014; an infant daughter; and a sister, Dorothy.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska with Pastor John Henderson officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Lafayette Cemetery near Brock, Nebraska. Visitation with family greeting friends will be for one hour prior to services on Saturday at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the Northcare Hospice House, 2800 Clay, North Kansas City, MO 64116 with the funeral home in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn, Nebraska in charge of arrangements.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!