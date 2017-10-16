Russell DeWayne Helden

September 5, 1962 – October 12, 2017

Russell DeWayne Helden, 55, of Rayville, Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

Russell was born on Sept. 5, 1962 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Walter Mayor and Bonnie Ruth (Robinson) Helden.

Survivors include his parents, Walter and Bonnie Helden of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; wife, Leeanna Kay (Gabrick) Jones of the home; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Justin and Morgan Helden of Iberia, Missouri, Nicholas Helden of Excelsior Springs, and Craig and Cherokee (Ledford) Helden of Excelsior Springs; two daughters, Cynthia Bettencort of Pablo, Texas, and Rachel Helden of Kansas City, Kansas; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kathy and Mike Mings of Lawson, Missouri and Bonnie Jean and Shaun Henson of Lawson; 13 grandchildren; two step-daughters, Hollie Gholson of Excelsior Springs and Corrie Gholson of Excelsior Springs.

Russell was preceded in death by his first wife, Ami (Rose) Helden, and one step-daughter, Jeanie Gholson.

Russell was a 1982 graduate of Kearney High School. He worked as a professionally licensed driver with a class A CDL for many years. Russell was currently working for Geiger Concrete Company in Liberty, Missouri, for the past four years. He also had worked for Greens Ready Mix, Heartland, J.B. Hunt, the City of Excelsior Springs and Turner Energy in Texas and several other places. He was of the Christian faith. He lived in the area most of his life; in Kearney, Holt, Excelsior Springs and now, north of Richmond. His passion was riding motorcycles, his family, friends and especially his kids. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bikers for Babies.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond where military honors will be conducted by the Ray County Veterans. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be at a later date.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!