Ruth Louise Rudd

Ruth L Rudd, 96, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died Aug. 31, 2017. Ruth was born Sept. 3, 1920.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Services will be held at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Burial will take place at Old Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!