Samuel Joseph McAuliffe

Samuel Joseph McAuliffe, 71, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away on Sept. 17, 2017.

Sam is survived by his wife Susan, his two sons, Christopher and David, five grandchildren and his sister, Mary.

Sam was born and spent most of his days in and around Kansas City. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he spent his career in aircraft maintenance with TWA and later retired from American Airlines with 45 years of service. Never content with idle time, he always had a side business of one type or another and always involved family and friends. He instilled his curiosity and knowledge of how things work into his sons from an early age and they have taken this and built careers of their own upon it. Sam will be remembered for his kind heart and generosity, his industrious spirit, and his passion for vintage cars and trucks.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 29 at St Ann Catholic Church from 5-7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held the following morning at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

