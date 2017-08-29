Sheree Rachael (Cook) Alumbaugh

Sheree Rachael (Cook) Alumbaugh, age 30, of Lexington, Missouri passed away Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo, Missouri. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

