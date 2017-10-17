Shirley Jean Davis

September 14, 1940 – October 14, 2017

Shirley Jean Davis, 77, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at St. Luke’s North Hospital. A visitation will be held 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Shirley was born in Excelsior Springs to Junior and Lucille McKown on Sept. 14, 1940. She attended and graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1958. She worked for Midland International for 25 years, retiring in 2005 and then later for Kohl’s until she retired in 2013.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Davis; parents, Junior and Lucille McKown; two brothers, Jim McKown and Gary McKown as well as a sister, Mary McKown.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Dawn Renee Stalder of Kansas City; son, Bob Stalder and his wife Darla of Kansas City; sister, Carolyn McGonigle of Excelsior Springs and brothers Billy McKown and Terry McKown and his wife Joyce of Excelsior Springs. Shirley is also survived by three grandchildren, Ryan Cordova and wife Kayla of Liberty, Missouri, Amanda Stalder of Kansas City and Michael Stalder of Kansas City and three great grandchildren, Keily, Raridy and Bronx Cordova.

Shirley loved to garden and especially loved her roses. She was a fan of the Kansas City Royals and she was excited that she was able to see them win the World Series in both 1985 and 2015. She also enjoyed Nascar, especially Jeff Gordan.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

