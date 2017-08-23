Sue Ann Swinney

September 8, 1938 – August 15, 2017

Sue Ann Swinney, 78 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Aug. 15, 2017 at Liberty Health & Wellness in Liberty, Missouri. Sue was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sept. 8, 1938 to Robert and Lena Blanche (Mayse) Quinn.

Sue was a caring mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was her life and she loved to share stories about them. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Sherrie Rae Miller. She is survived by three daughters; Deborah “Sidney” Miller of Watertown, New York, Lisa Miller of Austin, Texas, and Rossanna Leathers of Richmond, Missouri; her brother Tommy Rea Quinn of Noel, Missouri; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

As per her request, Sue will have a direct cremation. In lieu of a services, please visit www.cashattfamilyfuneralhome.com to share memories and send condolences to the family.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

