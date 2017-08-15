Sybil Elizabeth (Jeffers) Miller

Sybil Elizabeth (Jeffers) Miller, 71, Excelsior Springs, MO. passed away 2:30am, Saturday, August 5, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Sybil was born on September 16, 1945 to Harold (Don) Donald and Betty Jean (Bullock) Jeffers in Orrick, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Jeffers and a nephew, Randy Jeffers.

She is survived by two brothers, Jeff and wife Judy Jeffers, Timothy Eugene and wife Linda Jeffers; a sister, Sonja Lynn (Jeffers) Allemang all of Excelsior Springs, MO.; three children, Roxanne Muller of New Palestone, IN., Ronda Ralston of Vista, CA and Ricky and wife Dee-Dee Ralston of Cameron, MO.; several grandchildren and step grandchildren, Morgan, Aron, Santana, Derek; nephews, Brian, Josh and Punk; niece, Nucoal (Jeffers)and husband Damon Hurshman; along with several great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sybil’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

