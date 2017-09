Vivian Josephine Charlotte (Jons) Powers

Vivian Powers, 89, of Kearney, Missouri passed away Sept. 22, 2017. She was born in O’Brien County, Iowa, on Oct. 3, 1927.

In lieu of flowers “Grandma Jo” requested memorials be made to local animal shelters and the Kearney Police Department. Services will be held at a later date in Primghar, Iowa. Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

