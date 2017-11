Zoe Helen Habegger

Zoe Habegger, 75, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Oct. 30, 2017. Zoe was born June 15, 1942. Zoe was a Christian woman who enjoyed reading and poetry.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

