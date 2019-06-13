Anna Belle O’Dell of Claycomo, Missouri passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Socorro, New Mexico.
Anna Belle was 101 years young and born April 4, 1918, to Fred and Mary Page of Middleton, Missouri.
She loved working crossword puzzles and was a loving wife and mother.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Silas A O’Dell and her three sons Richard A. O’Dell of Fence Lake, New Mexico, Stephen A O’Dell of Springfield, Missouri and Michael K. O’Dell of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Survivors include one brother, David Page of New Burn, North Carolina
seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., June 17, 2019, at Enon Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.