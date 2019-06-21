Asbury "Jack" W Swearingin Jr, aged 77, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home in Excelsior Springs.
Jack was born January 9, 1942. He is the son of the late Asbury Sr and the late Gertrude Marcella (Rupley) Swearingin. He married Anja Driver on March 26, 1995.
In addition to his parents, Asbury was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Swearingin Sr, sister, Anne Hall, and sister, Peggy Swearingin.
He is survived by his wife: Anja (Driver) Swearingin, two daughters: Teresa Rhodes and Sheryl (Tom) Waters, and three sons: Jim Swearingin, Danny (Penny) Swearingin and Keith Driver; one sister: Roberta "Susie" Ash; three brothers: Larry Ray Swearingin, Peter Swearingin and Dick Swearingin; and eight grandchildren: Heather Heckadon, Hunter Swearingin, Devon Waters, Delaney Waters, Delilah Driver, Brandy Rhodes, Andrew Swearingin, Mark Ashcroft and Jeff Ashcroft; and four Great-Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Jack's honor to North Kansas City Hospice.
