Barbara Cook, aged 80, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully July 25, 2019.
Barbara was born in Excelsior Springs, on May 16, 1939, the daughter of Clarence and Jessie (See) Snyder.
Her husband, Daniel G. Cook and parents preceded her in death.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kimberly (James) VanDenBerg of Mattawan, Michigan and Cameron (Davina Hill) Cook of Hartford, Michigan; grandchildren, Corey (Abbey) VanDenBerg of Schoolcraft, Michigan, Shelby (Brent) Weurding of Paw Paw, Michigan, Zach (Merisa) Korstange of California, Cassie Korstange of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Austin Korstange of Grand Rapids, Hailee Miskowski of Lawrence, Michigan; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Gary (Jane) Snyder of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family at Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick Street, in Kalamazoo at noon, Saturday, Aug. 3.
A service to commemorate Barbara’s life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Van Heukelom officiating.
Interment will be at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.